Commanders general manager Adam Peters said that Amos (ankle) is likely to be activated from injured reserve and is expected to play Monday versus the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

After opening the season on IR, Amos was cleared to resume practicing with the Commanders in Week 5. He was a limited participant in practice throughout last week, but he's increased his activity in Week 6, turning in full practices Wednesday through Friday. Amos is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game, but his activation from IR would signal that Washington plans on having him available against the 49ers. Before his rookie season came to an early end last November when he fractured his fibula, Amos tallied 32 tackles and six pass breakups in 10 games.