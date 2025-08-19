Amos didn't play in Monday's preseason game against Cincinnati due to a tight hamstring, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn said after Monday's contest that Amos would have played if it were a regular-season matchup, so it sounds like the rookie cornerback isn't dealing with a significant issue. At this point Amos' hamstring injury doesn't appear likely to keep him from being ready for Week 1, though his status for Washington's final preseason game -- which will take place Saturday against Baltimore -- is unclear.