Schweitzer was cleared from concussion protocol Monday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Team trainers will work to further evaluate Schweitzer in the coming days, but it appears he's nearing a return to action ahead of Sunday's game versus Atlanta. Once he's back, he could supplant Tyler Larsen as the Commanders' starting center.
