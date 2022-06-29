Schweitzer (ankle) took part in Washington's recent offseason programs, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Schweitzer missed the final six games of the 2021 season after suffering an ankle injury in Week 12 against the Seahawks. However, he was able to participate in the Commanders' offseason programs and spent time filling in at center, while Chase Roullier (lower leg) is still recovering. Once Roullier is healthy enough to take the field, Schweitzer is expected to compete with Trai Turner for starting right-guard duties in camp.
