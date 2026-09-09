The NFL is deliberating over whether Wright is eligible to sign and play with a team for the upcoming season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wright was one of a number of NFL rookies who explored a return to college after being deemed eligible to play for a fifth year by a federal appeals court. He was waived by the Browns on Aug. 23 and had an agreement in place to play at LSU, but Wright was ultimately not signed to LSU's 105-man roster. Wright spent time with both the Eagles and Browns during training camp, and he has garnered interest from other NFL teams looking to add depth to the tight end position for the upcoming season, though the Ole Miss product would likely sign with a practice squad if given the green light to play in the league.