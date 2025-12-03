Cambre reverted to the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Cambre was elevated for the third game in a row before Monday's 33-15 loss to the Patriots, failing to record any stats while playing two snaps on offense and 12 more on special teams. The wide receiver was once again active while Jalin Hyatt was a healthy scratch. Cambre will now have to be officially signed to the active roster in order to appear in another contest with New York this season.