Risner (elbow) visited the Vikings on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Risner appears healthy ahead of the upcoming campaign after he went down with an elbow injury late last season. The 28-year-old will now look to catch on with a team after starting 15 games for the Broncos in 2022.
