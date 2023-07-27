New York is hosting Cook (shoulder) for a visit this weekend, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cook, who was released by the Vikings back in June, has popularly been linked to the Jets due to the team's addition of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the ongoing recovery of top running back Breece Hall (knee) from an ACL injury. Rodgers is fresh off agreeing to a re-worked deal with New York on Wednesday, which essentially frees up $33.715 million from the $108.715 million he was owed on his prior deal with the Packers. That pay cut could make it easier for the Jets to maneuver their salary cap to add additional veterans such as Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler and former NFC North division rival of Rodgers.