Derrius Guice: Proving self as receiver

Guice spent time working with the wide receivers at LSU's annual pro day earlier this spring, Mike Gaither of WBRZ News reports.

Guice has already established himself as one of this year's top prospects in terms of pure running ability, especially after clocking a 4.49-second time in the 40-yard dash at March's NFL Combine. However, there remain questions over Guice's receiving skills due to his minimal involvement in the passing game at LSU -- where the 5-foot-10, 212-pound running back only recorded 27 receptions in his final 24 games. Participating in position drills at receiver was one of the only ways he could convince teams that he's more of a three-down back than his collegiate usage would imply. Guice's former teammate and fellow tailback, Leonard Founette, had similarly-low receiving production before becoming the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he went on to corral 36 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown during his rookie season.