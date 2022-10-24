site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dezmon-patmon-returns-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dezmon Patmon: Returns to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Patmon reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Patmon suited up Sunday against the Titans, but he failed to take the field for any snaps. He'll try to earn another elevation to the active roster when the Colts host the Commanders on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read