Robinson registered 26 tackles (16 solo), including 6.0 sacks, and four pass defenses across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Robinson was Miami's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he made an immediate impact for a Dolphins' defense that lost Jaelan Phillips (knee) after Week 4 and didn't have Bradley Chubb (knee) play in a single regular-season game. Robinson finished second on the team in sacks behind Zach Sieler (10.0), and the former finished second among NFL rookies in that category behind the Rams' Braden Fiske (8.5). Robinson earned a spot on ESPN's Ben Solak's 2024 NFL All-Rookie Team, and the Penn State product will look to carry that momentum into the 2025 campaign.