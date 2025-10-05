Dolphins' Cornell Armstrong: Won't return due to hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Carolina due to a hamstring injury.
Armstrong has been seeing more work in the secondary due to the absence of Storm Duck (ankle), but the former won't return to Sunday's contest after suffering a hamstring injury in the second half. Ethan Bonner and JuJu Brents are slated to step into larger roles in the secondary in Armstrong's absence.