Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday that Armstrong (hamstring) will be placed on injured reserve, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Armstrong sustained a hamstring injury in the Dolphins' Week 5 loss to the Panthers that's now expected to sideline him for at least the team's next four games. Expect Jack Jones, JuJu Brents, and Rasul Douglas to serve as Miami's top outside cornerbacks while Armstrong is unavailable.