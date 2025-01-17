Hand played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 31 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Hand spent most of the 2024 season in a rotational role at defensive end behind starters Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler. Hand registered career highs in defensive snaps (532) and total tackles (31) and was able to play in every single regular-season game. The 2018 fourth-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and he could look to join an organization that can offer him a bigger role with the first-team defense.