Phillips (oblique) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Phillips is set to miss his second consecutive game with an oblique injury. He managed to practice in limited fashion throughout the week, suggesting his absence may not last much longer. Andrew Van Ginkel should see more snaps against the Giants with Phillips sidelined.
