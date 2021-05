The Dolphins selected Eichenberg in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.

Eichenberg (6-foot-6, 306 pounds) was a left tackle at Notre Dame but will likely move to the right side for the Dolphins. There's a chance the Dolphins view him as a guard -- Eichenberg is narrowly built with 32 and 3/8-inch arms -- but if he can stick at tackle, it will likely be due to his standout quickness and technical proficiency.