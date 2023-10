The Dolphins designated Needham (Achilles) to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Needham has spent the season on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered last season but is now closer to making his return. The 26-year-old will add solid depth to Miami's secondary once he's officially added to the active roster within the next 21 days.