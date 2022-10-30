site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Thomas Morstead: Cleared for Week 8
RotoWire Staff
Morstead (illness) is active Week 8 against Detroit
While Morstead missed practice time this week due to illness, the Dolphins never brought on another punter this week, which suggested he'd be cleared in time for the matchup in Detroit.
