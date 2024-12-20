Hill (wrist/personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after logging a limited practice Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill, who didn't practice Wednesday, worked fully Thursday, but following Friday's limited listing and corresponding Week 16 game status, the wideout's availability now is worth monitoring closely as Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff approaches. With fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle (knee) doubtful for the contest, Malik Washington and River Cracraft are the healthiest options Miami currently rosters at the position.