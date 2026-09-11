Kacmarek (calf) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

The tight end emerged from the Dolphins' last preseason game with an undisclosed issue that was eventually revealed to be a calf injury. He appears to still be dealing with it, though he did tell Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald on Wednesday that he expects to play in Miami's season opener Sunday against Las Vegas. The third-round pick is the backup to Greg Dulcich on the depth chart.