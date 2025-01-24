One thing that struck me as I went through the Dynasty Tier process at running back is just how thin the position feels at the top. That is reflected in the fact that there are only six backs in the first three tiers, but also that there aren't that many backs I view as number one running backs in Dynasty outside of that top six.

The calculus is different at this position if you are a true contender. Tier 5 is full of older RB1s who likely only need to stay healthy to help you win a league. And I think it's possible people are more interested in that group of backs in 2025 than they were in 2024, because it kind of looked like this era of back is going to be able to fight off Father Time. A word of caution that Father Time is undefeated, even if they are able to hold him off for one more season.

The backs behind those five backs in Tier 5 fall into the mega tier. 13 backs in one tier and not a lot of certainty with any of them. Perhaps the most interesting is D'Andre Swift. Swift could get a boost from the Bears' hiring of Ben Johnson. We expect Johnson to have a positive impact on the team offensively and his running backs have scored 84 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

The problem is that Swift was on one of those teams. Back in 2022, Johnson chose to give Jamaal Williams 163 more carries than Swift. Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns that season. Swift was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. It stands to reason that if Johnson was a big fan of Swift's he wouldn't have given Williams so much more work and the team wouldn't have dealt Swift.

Getting this situation right this offseason could pay big dividends. If Swift is Johnson's lead back in 2025 he could be a top 12 running back. If 2022 repeats itself, you could make a good profit adding whoever his mate in the backfield is. His placement in Tier 6 reflects my uncertainty.

I had Dave Richard and Dan Schneier on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to discuss my Dynasty tiers. We talked about why everyone is always too low on Kyren Williams and which young backs we would trade for the veterans in Tier 5. Check it out:

Here are my updated Dynasty tiers for the running back position: