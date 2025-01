Some people lament the fact that quarterback is clearly the most important position in real football but they are often disregarded at the top of Fantasy Football drafts. The answer to that is the Superflex format, where you're allowed to start up to two quarterbacks. Some people lament the fact that running backs are so much more valuable than wide receivers in terms of yards and touchdowns even though the NFL clearly sees wide receivers as more valuable. The answer to that was PPR scoring. Some people lament the fact that there are like five good tight ends in Fantasy Football. The answer to that is tight end premium scoring.

Our first mock draft of 2025 incorporated all three adjustments in a 16-round Dynasty startup draft. The only other thing you need to know about this 12-team Superflex Tight End Premium PPR mock is that passing touchdowns are worth six points, as they usually are in a CBS league.

What I believe you'll see is that some of the adjustments worked better than others. There were eight QBs drafted in Round 1 and nine more in the next two rounds, so I certainly think we valued the most valuable position in football. There were 12 wide receivers drafted in the first three rounds and only only four running backs, so we seem to have gotten that right as well. But there were only two tight ends taken in the first three rounds and only three taken in the first 55 picks.

That may partially be because I did a half-point bonus for tight end catches. A full point may have drawn more interest to the position. But the bigger issue is the position itself. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and Sam LaPorta stand head and shoulders (and knees and toes?) above everyone else in Dynasty. They were the only tight ends under 28 years old to average more than 10 Fantasy points per game in 2024. That's just remarkable. A bad position may have actually gotten worse last year.

Dalton Kincaid was a big part of the problem and one of our few hopes to improve the situation. Kincaid is still just 25 years old and is paired with Josh Allen. Those facts coupled with his first-round draft capital got him drafted in Round 6 of this mock despite the fact that he only averaged 7.8 Fantasy points per game in 2024. He's on the Kyle Pitts track, only without the 1,000-yard rookie-season.

Speaking of Pitts, he's even younger than Kincaid. Maybe next year will be the year.

And here are the results: