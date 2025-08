Hughlett (neck) has been limited by a neck injury at the Eagles' training camp, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Hughlett has been battling through the injury, which likely led to Philadelphia's signing of fellow long snapper Christian Johnstone on Sunday. Hughlett spent the last 10 seasons as the Browns' starting long snapper, and he'll likely handle that role with the Eagles in 2025.