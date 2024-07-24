The Eagles placed DeJean (hamstring) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Fowler, DeJean sustained the hamstring injury during offseason training and is expected to miss at least three weeks. That could put DeJean on track to return for the Eagles' second preseason game against the Patriots on Aug. 15. The 2024 second-round pick out of Iowa logged seven interceptions (including three returned for touchdowns) in three collegiate seasons, and he is expected to play multiple positions on defense, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic.