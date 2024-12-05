Goedert (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Goedert hasn't been on the field for either of the Eagles' first two practices of Week 14 prep, with his absences having been fully expected after Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday that the tight end was considered week-to-week due to the knee injury he sustained in this past Sunday's win over the Ravens. With Goedert on track to miss this weekend's game against the Panthers and potentially additional time beyond that, Grant Calcaterra is expected to step in as the Eagles' top tight end.