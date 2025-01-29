Goedert (rest/ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

An ankle issue affected Goedert's practice participation ahead of this past Sunday's 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, but he approached that contest without an injury designation and ending up logging 58 of 71 snaps on offense while catching seven of his eight targets for 85 yards and carrying twice for 13 yards. With no reported setbacks coming out of that contest, Goedert's listed absence Wednesday was likely a result of the Eagles managing his reps. He's not expected to face any limitations in the Eagles' Feb. 9 Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs.