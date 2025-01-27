Goedert caught seven of eight targets for 85 yards while rushing twice for 13 yards in Sunday's 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Goedert led the Eagles in receptions, tied A.J. Brown for the team lead in targets and finished just 11 receiving yards short of Brown's team-leading total. If you take away Week 6, when Goedert got hurt after playing three snaps against the Browns, he's averaging 52.6 receiving yards in 13 other combined regular season and postseason games. That average was topped by only George Kittle, Trey McBride and Brock Bowers in the regular season among all NFL tight ends. Goedert will play in his second Super Bowl on Feb. 9 in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, having lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs two years ago.