Goedert (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Commanders.

The Eagles held Goedert out of drills both Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, but he got back on the field Friday as a full participant and thus will be available this weekend. He even relayed to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia that the plan all along was for Philadelphia to manage the tight end to ensure he was good to go with the team just one win away from a Super Bowl berth. In his sole appearance against Washington this season back in Week 11, Goedert hauled in all five of his targets for 61 yards, which marked his third-highest yardage total of the campaign (including playoffs).