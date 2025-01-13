Smith caught all four of his targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 22-10 wild-card round win over the Packers.

The Eagles' passing game had a fairly quiet afternoon and Smith led the team in receiving yards, although he wasn't on the other end of either of Jalen Hurts' TD passes. The fourth-year wideout has caught at least four passes in six straight appearances dating back to Week 11, posting a 35-401-4 line on 43 targets over that stretch, giving Smith plenty of momentum heading into the divisional round.