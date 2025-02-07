Smith (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's Super LIX against the Chiefs.
Smith followed up no activity during the first week of Super Bowl prep with three consecutive capped sessions this week due to a hamstring injury. Despite the limitations along the way, he's cleared for Sunday's game, looking to build upon the 12-121-0 line on 12 targets that he's accrued so far in three playoff contests.
