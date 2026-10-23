Smith (hamstring) wasn't spotted at Friday's portion of practice open to the media, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Smith continues to miss practice with a hamstring injury that cost him two games prior to last Sunday's return against the Panthers. However, he may have aggravated the issue, considering his back-to-back DNPs to begin Week 7 prep. Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Darius Cooper would be in line for the wideout duties if Smith needs to sit Monday night against Dallas, though Wicks has an injury of his own.