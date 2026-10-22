Smith wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Smith sat out Weeks 4 and 5 due to a hamstring injury, but he logged a full practice last Friday before suiting up this past Sunday against the Panthers. His snap share (66 percent) in that contest was below his weekly norm, but he still hauled in seven of 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown while working with QB Tanner McKee. Thursday's practice report will reveal if Smith is dealing with a health concern, or is merely getting the day off.