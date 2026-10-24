Smith (hamstring) was not seen at the Eagles' practice Saturday, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Smith missed each of the first two practices of Week 7 prep while tending to a hamstring injury that he aggravated against the Panthers in Week 6. His absence for a third consecutive practice doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Monday against the Cowboys, but his status for that contest will be more clear once the Eagles announce their injury designations following Saturday's session. Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was also not on the field, so Dallas Goedert (knee), Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper could be the top targets for quarterback Tanner McKee in Monday's NFC East showdown.