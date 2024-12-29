Smith brought in six of seven targets for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 41-7 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Smith led the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon despite working with Kenny Pickett (ribs) and Tanner McKee as his quarterbacks. Smith caught a touchdown from each, recording a 22-yard scoring grab in the second quarter from Pickett and a 25-yarder from McKee to close out the scoring in the final period. Smith, who now has a career-high eight TD catches, will have one more chance to tune up for the postseason in Week 18 against the Giants, but it remains to be seen how much playing time Philadelphia's starters outside of Saquon Barkley, who'll be chasing the all-time rushing yardage record, will play.