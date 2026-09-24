Greenard (pectoral) was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday.

The pass rusher has yet to make his regular-season debut since getting traded to Philadelphia in the offseason, but he has now opened the practice week on a positive note. That said, Greenard was also a limited participant leading up to the Eagles' Week 2 matchup with the Titans before ultimately sitting out of the game. If Greenard can upgrade to full participation before Monday's matchup with the Bears, it should be a sign that he's on track to play.