Dean recorded 12 total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Commanders.

The Georgia product has now tallied double-digit stops in five of his last six games, accumulating 62 total tackles during that span. Dean has had an impressive campaign in his first full season as a starter, ranking second on the Eagles' defense in total tackles (128) and third in both tackles for loss (nine) and interceptions (one) over 15 appearances. He's expected to remain one of Philadelphia's top inside linebackers, starting alongside Zack Baun in the Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys.