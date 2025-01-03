McKee is preparing to start Sunday's game against the Giants, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles are locked in as the NFC's No. 2 seed and thus have no reason to rush Jalen Hurts (concussion) or Kenny Pickett (ribs) back from their respective injuries. McKee fared well in his Week 17 cameo, completing three of four passes for 54 yards and two TDs after replacing an injured Pickett. Things will be tougher this week, with McKee presumably throwing to backups rather than A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.