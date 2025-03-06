McKee completed 30 of 45 pass attempts (67 percent) for 323 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions across two regular-season appearances with the Eagles in 2024. He also rushed five times for minus-one yards.

McKee played 34 percent of offensive snaps Week 17, with Jalen Hurts in the concussion protocol and backup Kenny Pickett having been forced out early due to a ribs injury, and he then started the team's Week 18 regular-season finale against New York. Having shown out well in limited action, McKee seems a solid candidate to reprise his No. 3 quarterback role behind Hurts and Pickett during the 2025 season. He has two years remaining on his deal with Philadelphia.