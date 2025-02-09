McKee (coach's decision) is inactive and serving as the Eagles' emergency third quarterback in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
McKee will handle his typical role as Philadelphia's emergency third quarterback for the Super Bowl. Although technically inactive, he will be suited up for the game. To be eligible to play, both Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett would need to become unable to play due to injury, illness, or ejection.
