Moore reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Moore was brought up from the Broncos' practice squad for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots and was active due to the absence of Troy Franklin (hamstring). Moore ended up playing seven snaps on offense after Pat Bryant left in the second quarter due to a hamstring injury, and the former finished Sunday's loss with one catch on as many targets for four yards. It was Moore's lone appearance for the Broncos this season after starting the year with the Bills before being cut by Buffalo in late November. The fifth-year pro will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and will look to join a team in need of depth at wide receiver.