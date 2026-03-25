The Eagles are slated to sign Moore to a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In nine regular-season games with the Bills in 2025, Moore caught just nine passes on 17 targets for 112 yards and carried six times for 24 yards and a TD. However, the 2021 second-rounder did log a 61/538/1 receiving line with Browns a year prior, and the 25-year-old will now look to engineer a bounce-back campaign with the Eagles. For now, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Hollywood Brown are atop the team's WR depth chart, but there's been plenty of speculation that Brown could be moved, and if that happens, Moore could push for notable role in Philadelphia's offense in 2026.