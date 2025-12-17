Johnson is entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Pete Nakos of On3 reports.

Nebraska's 2025 team qualified for a bowl game, for which Johnson played an integral part in qualifying, though the running back may choose not to appear. He broke out with 251 rushing attempts for 1,451 yards (5.8 averaged per carry) and 12 touchdowns. The junior also logged 46 receptions (on 60 targets) for 370 yards (8.0 averaged per catch) and three touchdowns. Each of the aforementioned stats is Johnson's career high in the category. Depending on how he tests in the pre-draft process, Johnson will likely be among the first few running backs selected.