Rivers was waived by the Buccaneers on Sunday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The wide receiver signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in April after a collegiate career that saw him rank fifth in the nation in receiving yards and become the first All-American in Florida International history in 2024. Rivers likely fell out of the draft due to his size (5-foot-10), penchant for drops and history of shoulder injuries (one in 2022 and another in 2025), and he was not able to crack the Bucs' deep receiver room after producing just seven catches for 29 yards during preseason action. Auman did say that the team might bring back for the practice squad if he clears waivers.