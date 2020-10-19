Terrell collected his first career interception along with a team-high seven tackles during Sunday's 40-23 win against the Vikings.

The first-round rookie had been a full-time contributor in his first three appearances of the season entering Sunday, playing at least 98 percent of the defensive snaps Weeks 1, 2 and 5. Results hadn't translated in the early going, as Terrell allowed 11 of 12 targets thrown his way to go for completions, surrendering 129 yards and a touchdown on those plays. Sunday he notched his first NFL takeaway, as the Falcons intercepted Kirk Cousins on three occasions. Terrell has missed two games this season while on the reserve-COVID-19 list, but now that he's been able to string together a pair of appearances, perhaps the rookie will settle into a groove under interim head coach Raheem Morris.