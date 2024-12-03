Ebiketie registered three solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

Ebiketie was able to record his first multi-sack performance of the year Sunday, getting to quarterback Justin Herbert twice in the loss. The linebacker played just 42 percent of the team's defensive snaps, his lowest total since Week 5, but he made the most of his opportunities. Ebiketie has now compiled 27 total tackles (19 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over 12 games in 2024.