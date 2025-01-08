Ebiketie finished the 2024 season with 38 total tackles (26 solo), including 6.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a fumble recovery across 17 games.
Ebiketie was able to play in all 17 regular-season games with the Falcons again in 2024, setting a new career high with 38 takedowns during the year. The linebacker also secured the first fumble recovery of his three-year NFL career. Ebiketie was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he'll be entering his final season under contract with Atlanta in 2025.
