Elliss tallied six total tackles (all solo) during Thursday's 29-28 win over the Buccaneers.

The 30-year-old linebacker has now posted six or more stops in eight of the Falcons' last nine games. Elliss has appeared in all 14 of Atlanta's contests this season, recording a team-leading 94 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed, with one interception, and one forced fumble. He's likely to remain one of the Falcons' top tacklers in the Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.