Walker notched nine tackles (one solo) and one interception during Sunday's 19-13 loss to Washington.

Walker picked off a pass from Taylor Heinicke intended for Jahan Dotson late in the second quarter and returned it 12 yards to set up a potential last-second field goal to end the first half. Across 11 appearances, Walker has totaled 93 tackles, six pass defenses, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble.