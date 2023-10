Atlanta elevated Malone from its practice squad Saturday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Malone latched on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent May 1 and was added to the practice squad in late August after failing to make the initial 53-man roster. Atlanta placed wideout Josh Ali (ankle) on injured reserve earlier this week, necessitating the need for depth among its wideout corps. However, Malone isn't likely to see much work on offense Sunday versus Houston.