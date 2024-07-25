The New England Patriots are entering a new era, with Jerod Mayo replacing former head coach Bill Belichick after a 24-year run. Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will try to jumpstart the offense with No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, who could be among the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. However, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett could be the Week 1 starter, and he averaged 17.5 Fantasy points per game across 11 starts in 2022. Is Brissett one of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers you should target during your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep? Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is in line to be the team's primary ball carrier again this year, but he is not considered one of the top running backs in most 2024 Fantasy football rankings.

It's critical to target 2024 Fantasy football sleepers and 2024 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2024 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse ball carrier and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Titans running back Tyjae Spears. The 2023 third-round pick is coming off a strong rookie season, racking up 838 yards from scrimmage while scoring three touchdowns. Tennessee's backfield looks significantly different heading into the 2024 campaign since star Derrick Henry is no longer on the roster.

Tony Pollard is set to take over as the lead back in the offense, but Spears has an easier path to competing for touches than he did with Henry on the team. Pollard struggled in his return from an injury he suffered during the 2022 postseason, so Spears could wind up as the bell-cow back by the end of the season. Spears was heavily involved in the passing game last season and new head coach Brian Callahan has a history of involving his running backs in the passing attack.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Zamir White. A 2022 fourth-rounder, White handled backup duties last year behind Josh Jacobs and produced 451 rushing yards and one touchdown. However, he showed that he can be a bell cow back over the last four weeks of the season when Jacobs was sidelined. White drew the start in each of those four games, averaged 114.3 scrimmage yards, and ranked ninth amongst RBs in Fantasy points over that span.

With Jacobs now off to Green Bay, and Vegas only adding backup-caliber RBs in the offseason, White will get his opportunity as a full-time starter. White thoroughly outproduced Jacobs last year, averaging 4.3 ypc carried to Jacobs' 3.5, and with a second-year QB in Aidan O'Connell under center, the Raiders should lean heavily on the run. White currently has an 11th-round Fantasy football ADP but he'd be a steal that late in drafts as the SportsLine advanced model has him on par with Alvin Kamara, who is being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Commanders running back Austin Ekeler as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. After leading the NFL in total touchdowns in 2021 and 2022, Ekeler found the endzone just six times last year to go along with 1,064 scrimmage yards. His 3.5 yards per carry ranked 42nd out of 48 qualified running backs and was less than Chargers backup Joshua Kelly. Also, Ekeler led all running backs in total fumbles (five) despite ranking just 27th in the league in touches.

He joined Washington as a free agent in the offseason, and Ekeler won't dominate touches like he did in L.A. with Brian Robinson Jr. also in the backfield. Additionally, Ekeler is going from Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert to unproven rookie Jayden Daniels, so teams are more likely to load the box to stop the run until Daniels proves he can beat defenses with his arm. While he was a top-five running back in 2021 and 2022 in terms of Fantasy points, the SportsLine model doesn't even have him among the top 20 in its 2024 Fantasy football RB rankings.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

